Columbus City Schools to close 20 schools due to heat this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty schools in the Columbus City Schools district will start the year remotely due to the extreme heat predicted for the rest of the week.
In a message to parents, CCS said the schools would begin the year with remote learning Thursday and Friday. The district is planning on having these students return to in-person learning Monday.
The district said the affected schools either lack air conditioning or are in the process of getting HVAC systems installed.
Forecasts call for temperatures to reach the high 80s to low 90s with high humidity through the rest of the week.
Students who need a Chromebook computer should reach out to their principal or school office to make arrangements to pick up a device.
The affected schools are:
- Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)
- Eastmoor Academy
- Whetstone High School
- Arts Impact Middle School
- Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys
- Johnson Park Middle School
- Mifflin Middle School
- Westmoor Middle School
- Yorktown Middle School
- Broadleigh Elementary School
- Columbus Gifted Academy
- Como Elementary School
- Fairwood Elementary School
- Hubbard Elementary School
- Maize Elementary School
- North Linden Elementary School
- Siebert Elementary School
- Valleyview Elementary School
- West Broad Elementary School
- Westgate Elementary School