COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The teacher’s union for Ohio’s largest school district is asking for staff signatures in support of moving to remote learning.

Columbus City Schools has been dealing with school buildings moving to and from virtual learning on a daily basis since coming back from winter break last week.

Columbus Education Association (CEA) President John Coneglio said his members are looking for a consistent schedule.

“It’s basically calling for a two-week pause period,” Coneglio said.

CEA sent an email Monday asking teachers in the union to sign a letter calling for remote learning for two weeks. Coneglio said this is an effort to provide a consistent teaching schedule and give teachers time to get healthy and get back on track.

“Currently we’re just about at two-thirds of our members have signed it, and we released that yesterday and within an hour of releasing it, I think we had 1,000 signatures,” he explained.

There are approximately 4,200 staff members in the union.

Columbus City Schools have announced school buildings in remote learning every day since winter break ended Jan. 3.

The highest number of remote schools was 17 last Thursday, Jan. 6. On Friday, the district initially announced 24 schools would be in remote learning but ended up canceling classes altogether.

On Tuesday, three schools were conducting classes remotely.

In a statement, the district said, in part:

“We started the week with just three schools in remote learning, and the remaining 110 buildings are continuing with in-person learning. We are providing additional support where needed.”

Columbus City Schools senior Daizhon Cox said he wants to stay in person, in the classroom.

“I mean, this is just our second day back in,” Cox said; his school was in remote learning all last week.

“I talk to a lot of my peers, a lot of my teachers; you know it’s mixed feelings; like I said, some people want to stay, some people want to go,” Cox added.

“This process involves looking at the number of absences and the types of absences, starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening and early morning hours,” the district said of its process for deciding which schools would switch to remote learning. “This process has allowed us to safely have as many students as possible in their schools for in-person learning.”

CEA plans to wrap up collecting signatures Wednesday and hopes to present that letter to CCS administration as soon as possible.