Columbus City Schools support staff call for respect at board meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s set to be a busy night for the Columbus City School Board.

The board was expected to discuss the district’s plans for getting students to and from school this year, but that didn’t happen.

Outside the building, employees from the Columbus School Employees Association gathered, initially numbering into the several dozens.

Those employees weren’t at the meeting for the transportation issue, though. They showed up because they want respect.

The union is made up of school support staff like bus drivers, maintenance and custodial staff, food workers, educational assistants, and secretaries.

Union leadership said negotiations started last week.

Many of those union members at the meeting held signs reading, “Respect Our Work,” and that’s what they said they’re asking the board to do.

“We’re the first faces the kids see in the morning, we’re the last faces they see in the evening,” said Lori Carson, president of the Columbus School Employees Association. “But we don’t get the respect we deserve from the district.”

The school board had been planning to vote on a plan that would have high school students taking Central Ohio Transit Agency (COTA) buses this year instead of the usual yellow school buses.

Some parents were concerned with that idea, but the district’s transportation team said it recommended it because the district doesn’t have enough bus drivers.

A vote on the plan was listed on the meeting’s agenda this morning, but was removed from the agenda before the meeting.

The district’s spokesperson said the transportation item was removed from the agenda to allow time to provide board members with more information about the COTA proposal.

The district’s transportation model has not changed and any change would need to be approved by the board of education, the spokesperson added.

The district has implemented an “aggressive recruitment” strategy to hire and train additional bus drivers, which includes recent pay hikes for trainees.