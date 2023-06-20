COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus school board has finalized its contract with its newest superintendent.

The board voted Tuesday evening to approve a three-year contract for Angela Chapman, who was selected superintendent in May. Chapman will earn a $265,000 salary, subject to annual review and potential raises, according to the contract.

“It is a happy day for all of us,” board President Jennifer Adair said.

Chapman will receive a cell phone, laptop, printer and “other necessary and appropriate technology,” the contract states. The board will pay Chapman’s annual life insurance premium and membership dues to up to four professional and two civic organizations, such as the American Association of School Administrators.

Also included in Chapman’s contract is seven weeks of vacation pay, paid holidays, three paid personal days and 10 days a year for “professional growth activities,” including attending seminars and courses or working on education-related committees. The district will fund tuition, fees, travel, lodging and food expenses for professional growth days, according to the contract.

“It is my commitment to our students, our staff and our community to continue on the path forward,” Chapman said. “Know that we will advocate on behalf of the 45,000 students that we serve and the 9,000 employees I serve alongside.”

Chapman’s term will officially begin July 1. She has served as interim superintendent since Talisa Dixon announced her retirement last December. At the end of her term, Dixon’s salary sat at $262,000.

View Chapman’s contract below.