COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is looking to hear your voice and input for its future.

The district is hosting a series of meetings that could impact students at all elementary, middle, and high schools via an initiative Columbus City Schools has been working on for months, gathering community feedback along the way.

It asks community members to weigh in on three ideas when it comes to their buildings: should the district build new schools, renovate current ones, or close some in the future?

Columbus City Schools is presenting a map of what is to come to the community when it comes to their buildings.

“This is a long-term vision; we’re talking about the next 10 to 20 years, so it’s generational change,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “We’re talking about a big impact for our city.”

The initiative is part of the district’s facility master plan, looking closely at the schools — what could be renovated? Should there be new schools? What can the district let go of to build a brighter future?

Adair said what they’ve heard so far is the desire to create bigger high schools and middle schools.

“What these concepts are is basically the footprint of our buildings and how big or small do we want them,” she said. “The size means, later in the next phase to come, what can go in them.”

Three “concepts” will be presented to the community — all created from feedback.

The district is asking Columbus residents which option they support.

“Get as many people engaged and involved as possible,” said Jim Negron, community volunteer chairman for the Faculty Master Plan. “It gets even more ideas, you know? None of us are smarter than all of us, so the more people that are in the room, the better the solutions would be.”

Adair is urging the community to attend one of the upcoming meetings and share their thoughts, especially if they plan on having kids attending schools in the district in the next five to ten years.

“This is where the community really gets to see all of the hard work that they have been putting in and see what concepts they have created,” Adair said.

The meetings scheduled between now and Dec. 9 are:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 6 | Columbus Alternative HS

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 4 | Whetstone HS

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 3 | Marion-Franklin HS

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 10:00 a.m. | All Regions | Main Metropolitan Library (96 South Grant Ave)

Monday, December 6, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 5 | Mifflin HS

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 10:00 a.m. | All Regions | Main Metropolitan Library (96 South Grant Ave) (LIVE STREAM)

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 1 | Briggs HS

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. | Region 2 | Walnut Ridge HS

For more information, click here.