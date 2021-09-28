Columbus City Schools seeking public’s input into future school construction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new vision for the future.

Columbus City Schools is looking for community input when it comes to what’s next specifically for the district’s buildings.

The first three phases of the improvements were finished this past spring. Now, it’s the fourth phase which the district is calling ‘anticipate’.

The goal is to compare and contrast two different schools for each region with the community: a new one and one that was built quite some time ago.

It’s all part of the facility master plan, which will determine what the district’s buildings will look like years down the road.

Fourth-grader Amina Lewis shared her ideas at Tuesday’s Region 5 meeting.

“I think if I were creating a school, I would bring in more creativity,” she explained.

Families were able to tour two schools Tuesday, Huy Elementary and Medina Middle School, which were built at different times. The participants then filled out surveys, answering what makes the spaces different and what they would like to see in future school buildings.

“These facilities will be built for students that will be attending… that currently in pre-k, kindergarten, first, second grade to go into these new experiences in middle and high school,” explained Tiffany White, chairperson for Region 5, which includes North Linden and Northland schools. She said community voices matter, pointing out Columbus’ public schools are paid for with taxpayer dollars.

“What does the future look like? Even if it’s not for your particular children, maybe your grandchildren, nieces or nephews, things of that nature,” White said.

Lewis, who has two baby brothers at home, thinks future construction should focus on modern learning, with open spaces and lots of light and color.

“I’d make sure we have a little bit more technology so that way the kids actually enjoy it,” she said. “A little bit more soft cushioning cause if you sit in this a little too long, it starts to hurt.”

The district has meetings scheduled through the rest of this week and into October for community input. The schedule is:

Wednesday, September 29

Region 1 – 6:00 p.m. at Shady Lane ES to Sherwood MS

Thursday, September 30

Region 6 – 6:00 p.m. at Huy ES to Medina MS

Saturday, October 2

All Regions – 10:00 a.m. at Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northside Branch (1423 N. High St.)

Wednesday, October 6

All Regions – 10:00 a.m. at Main Metropolitan Library (96 S. Grant Ave.)

Region 3 – 6:00 p.m. at Shady Lane ES to Sherwood MS

Monday, October 11

Region 4 – 6:00 p.m. at Huy ES to Medina MS

Anyone who missed the meeting specifically for their district is encouraged to attend Saturday’s meeting at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Northside Branch.

The district aims to release a final report with its recommendations by March 2022.

There are still two more phases in the district’s facility master plan. Click here to learn more about the plan and what each phase accomplished or is looking to accomplish.