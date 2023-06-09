COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Intel and other large companies are expanding in central Ohio, Columbus City Schools are setting their students up to fill the workforce.

“It’s made it more urgent. We know we need students that come through that excel and are interested in STEAMM fields,” said Terri Bucci, Program Director for STEAMM Rising at the Ohio State University (OSU).

STEAMM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and medicine. OSU, Columbus State and CCS are trying to make sure kids are ready for careers in those fields. Through a partnership with JP Morgan Chase, about 100 CCS teachers visited the bank’s campus by Polaris.

“I love learning, so being a student for the day is awesome,” said Joi Rucker, an instructional coach at Stewart Alternative Elementary.

The teachers were the students for the day as they learned about technology’s role in all areas of banking.

“STEAMM is the future. It’s the direction we’re going in and we want to keep on target with what’s cutting edge and what our future holds,” Rucker said.

Teachers were shown around the bank’s campus. Organizers said the goal was for them to learn about the opportunities available and what it takes to get into the tech field, then pass that information along to students.

“As an educator its great they’re coming to Columbus and we want to make sure that they have the pool of employees they need from here in central Ohio so why not come to CCS,” Rucker said. “Kids in CCS getting these opportunities. It means a lot to me because I want to make sure that our kids especially in this urban school district have the opportunity to learn from the best.”

The educators also visited colleges at OSU and Columbus State earlier in the week.

“For me it was a math teacher that identified an opportunity for me, really saw that signal in me and pushed me towards technology. They have a role just as parents and just as we do as an industry to be able to lean in and provide that capability and that pathway for students to really embrace STEM,” said Erik Dursik, Managing Director of Global Technology at JP Morgan Chase.