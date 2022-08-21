COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents of Columbus City Schools students are watching and waiting to see what the teachers’ union’s next steps will be and what the first day of the 2022-23 school year will look like.

The union, the Columbus Education Association, is expected to vote Sunday evening to either go on strike or to accept the latest contract offer from the Columbus City School Board.

The vote is what parents have been waiting for after Thursday’s bargaining session between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association ended with no agreement.

If the union votes to declare a strike, the district has set in motion plans to start the school year with remote learning, should a deal not be reached before Wednesday, Aug. 24 – the first day for students.

Kristin McCormick will have a first grader this school year at Indianola Informal K-8. She said waiting to know what will happen has been nerve-wracking.

“I have been eagerly awaiting some sort of concrete answer to this issue, so I’m looking forward to hearing the vote result from the union, although I am anticipating that they will choose to strike since they haven’t reached an agreement in their contract negotiations,” she said. “So, what school looks like for my family this week is still up in the air.”