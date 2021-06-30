Columbus City Schools may not address transportation issue until August

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Barring a special meeting, the Columbus City Schools Board may not address the district’s transportation issue until its August meeting, less than a month before students are set to return to the classroom.

A proposal from the district’s transportation committee would have high school students — grades 9 through 12 — riding Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) buses to school due to a lack of available bus drivers, the district said in a statement released Wednesday.

No changes can be made to the transportation policy unless approved by the school board.

The issue was initially scheduled to be discussed during Tuesday’s board meeting. However, the item was removed from the meeting’s agenda so board members could gather more information about the plan and other solutions.

The board is on summer recess for the month of July. Its next scheduled meeting is Aug. 3. The first day of school in the district is Aug. 26.

The district is aggressively seeking to hire more drivers, offering initiatives such as raising trainee pay from $11 to $18.50 per hour.

There are currently 612 active bus drivers in the district to drive approximately 704 school bus routes and cover any potential driver call-offs, which the district’s transportation director can be between 10 and 20 percent of drivers per day.

The district is responsible for for transporting approximately 45,000 students per day, including all CCS, charter, and non-public school students to and from school.

