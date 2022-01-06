COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools released Friday, Jan. 7 plan for remote and in-person learning. The district sites a high number of staff absences as the reason for 24 schools remaining in or transitioning to remote learning. Three schools will return to in-person learning.

CCS lemote learning Jan. 7

Beatty Park Elementary School

Buckeye Middle School

Burroughs Elementary School

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

Dominion Middle School

Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School

East Columbus Elementary School

Fairmoor Elementary School

Hilltonia Middle School

Huy Elementary School

Independence High School

Johnson Park Middle School

Maize Elementary School

Moler Elementary School

Oakland Park Alternative Elementary School

Oakmont Elementary School

Parsons Elementary School

Sherwood Middle School

South High School 7-12

West Broad Elementary School

West High School

Windsor STEM Academy PreK-6

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

Yorktown Middle School

Families who need a Chromebook computer can pick up a device from the school between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule. The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, Jan. 7.

CCS in-person learning Jan. 7

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Walnut Ridge High School

Whetstone High School

Athletics Jan. 7

All middle school athletic practices and games for the remote schools are canceled .

. All high school athletic practices and games will continue as planned.