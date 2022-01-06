COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools released Friday, Jan. 7 plan for remote and in-person learning. The district sites a high number of staff absences as the reason for 24 schools remaining in or transitioning to remote learning. Three schools will return to in-person learning.

  • Beatty Park Elementary School
  • Buckeye Middle School
  • Burroughs Elementary School
  • Devonshire Alternative Elementary School
  • Dominion Middle School
  • Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School
  • East Columbus Elementary School
  • Fairmoor Elementary School
  • Hilltonia Middle School
  • Huy Elementary School
  • Independence High School
  • Johnson Park Middle School
  • Maize Elementary School
  • Moler Elementary School
  • Oakland Park Alternative Elementary School
  • Oakmont Elementary School
  • Parsons Elementary School
  • Sherwood Middle School
  • South High School 7-12
  • West Broad Elementary School
  • West High School
  • Windsor STEM Academy PreK-6
  • Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden
  • Yorktown Middle School

Families who need a Chromebook computer can pick up a device from the school between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule. The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, Jan. 7.

CCS in-person learning Jan. 7

  • Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12
  • Walnut Ridge High School
  • Whetstone High School

Athletics Jan. 7

  • All middle school athletic practices and games for the remote schools are canceled.  
  • All high school athletic practices and games will continue as planned.