COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools released Friday, Jan. 7 plan for remote and in-person learning. The district sites a high number of staff absences as the reason for 24 schools remaining in or transitioning to remote learning. Three schools will return to in-person learning.
CCS lemote learning Jan. 7
- Beatty Park Elementary School
- Buckeye Middle School
- Burroughs Elementary School
- Devonshire Alternative Elementary School
- Dominion Middle School
- Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School
- East Columbus Elementary School
- Fairmoor Elementary School
- Hilltonia Middle School
- Huy Elementary School
- Independence High School
- Johnson Park Middle School
- Maize Elementary School
- Moler Elementary School
- Oakland Park Alternative Elementary School
- Oakmont Elementary School
- Parsons Elementary School
- Sherwood Middle School
- South High School 7-12
- West Broad Elementary School
- West High School
- Windsor STEM Academy PreK-6
- Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden
- Yorktown Middle School
Families who need a Chromebook computer can pick up a device from the school between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Teachers and staff at these schools are expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule. The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Friday, Jan. 7.
CCS in-person learning Jan. 7
- Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12
- Walnut Ridge High School
- Whetstone High School
Athletics Jan. 7
- All middle school athletic practices and games for the remote schools are canceled.
- All high school athletic practices and games will continue as planned.