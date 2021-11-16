COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced Tuesday it would be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11 at every district elementary school.

A clinic offering the first dose of the vaccine is scheduled for the week of Dec. 13-17, with the second dose clinic set for the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.

The school district is teaming up with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Columbus Public Health to offer the vaccines.

Parents are required to fill out and return a consent form for their child no later than Dec. 7 if they wish to get their children vaccinated.

Once students receive the vaccine, they will be observed by medical personnel for 15 minutes before being allowed to return to their classrooms. The district said parents are not required to be present when the shot is given.