COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Board of Education has delivered a final offer to its teachers’ union after four months of contract negotiations.

Columbus City Schools said in an email Thursday that its Board extended a final offer to the Columbus Education Association, a union that represents 4,500 educators — one day after hundreds of CEA members rallied outside the District’s Downtown headquarters to urge the Board to schedule additional bargaining sessions to continue negotiations about working conditions and school funding.

“I firmly believe the final offer we have extended to CEA is fair, comprehensive, and respectful,” Board of Education member Carol Beckerle said in an email. “It aligns with our Goals and Guardrails to ensure our students are prepared for the future. This final offer reflects the Board’s belief that our teachers are essential to the success of our students.”

The District did not share specific details of the offer but said several key issues were addressed, including salary increases that exceed the state and national average, new leave benefits unique to the District and “creative opportunities” for teachers’ professional development.

CEA President John Coneglio said in a social media post that the union will not accept “take it or leave it” bargaining and informed a federal mediator that the union’s members wish to continue negotiations.

The final contract offer comes a day after CEA and the District had what Coneglio called a productive 12-hour bargaining session where they narrowed their list of outstanding issues by eight proposals.

“In the only joint session of the day, lasting exactly one minute, the Board’s team declared they were done with bargaining, handed us what they termed a final offer and immediately walked out of the building,” Coneglio said. “With nearly a full month before the expiration of our contract, the Board is trying to dictate to us rather than negotiate with us.”

The Board’s decision to hand down a final offer, Coneglio said, represents its willingness to “walk away from the schools Columbus students deserve.”

“With the Board refusing to schedule negotiations dates in August,” the CEA said on Tuesday, “it’s quite possible our membership will vote to recommend authorization of the issuance of a 10-day strike notice.”