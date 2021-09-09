Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles Unified in California

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Los Angeles school board members approved a plan Thursday to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report from station KTLA.

Columbus City Schools has not yet mandated vaccinations, according to the district’s spokesperson.

“At this time, Columbus City Schools does not require students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” said CSS Communications Director Jaqueline Bryant. “We encourage students and staff to get the vaccination as an added layer to the health and safety protocols we already have in place.”

As of Sept. 2, CCS had 150 new positive COVID-19 cases with staff and students combined, and 1,539 students and 73 staff in isolation and or quarantine.

You can access the district’s information from the list below:

Columbus City Schools currently requires everyone to be masked inside buildings, which aligns with Mayor Andrew Ginther’s recent executive order. However, CSS will not require vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

9/11: 20 years later, Man searches for brother in aftermath

Redistricting Ohio, deadline set for next week

Fake takeout website warning

Ambulances diverted from hospitals

New Karl Road library offers computers, study rooms and a fish tank

I-270 northbound lanes closed on Southeast Side of Columbus

More Local News