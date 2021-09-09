Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles Unified in California

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Los Angeles school board members approved a plan Thursday to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report from station KTLA.

Columbus City Schools has not yet mandated vaccinations, according to the district’s spokesperson.

“At this time, Columbus City Schools does not require students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” said CSS Communications Director Jaqueline Bryant. “We encourage students and staff to get the vaccination as an added layer to the health and safety protocols we already have in place.”

As of Sept. 2, CCS had 150 new positive COVID-19 cases with staff and students combined, and 1,539 students and 73 staff in isolation and or quarantine.

Columbus City Schools currently requires everyone to be masked inside buildings, which aligns with Mayor Andrew Ginther’s recent executive order. However, CSS will not require vaccination.