COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning.

According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are recorded as having attended classes.

That figure improves slightly over the next two days — 24,537 on Aug. 25, and 25,786 on Aug. 26.

However, following the ratification of a new three-year teachers’ contract on Sunday, Aug. 28, attendance numbers for in-person instruction skyrocketed, hitting 40,216 students on Monday and 41,048 students Tuesday.

According to CCS, those numbers may fluctuate slightly due to some students withdrawing from school and because attendance numbers for a few schools were still being verified.

There are approximately 47,000 students enrolled in Columbus City Schools, the district said.

The first three days of the 2022-23 school year were taught online due to the district and the teachers’ union, the Columbus Education Association, not being able to reach a deal on a new contract. An agreement was reached in the early morning hours Thursday. The union approved the contract Sunday, with the board meeting to sign it Monday morning.

Last Wednesday, some parents described the online learning sessions as “chaotic” while others said it went about as well as they expected.

Parents also reported issues with attendance reports for their students’ schools for that first day of remote classes, saying their student was marked as having attended when they didn’t.

According to Columbus City Schools, the students were marked present by default until they were manually marked as absent.