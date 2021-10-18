COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has released the graduation schedule for the Class of 2022, adding a winter graduation ceremony for certain students.

For the first time, fifth-year students and students who have met the requirements to graduate early have the opportunity to graduate during the winter ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022.

All ceremonies are currently scheduled to take place in person, but will also be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Traditional graduations are scheduled for June 1-4, 2022, while the summer ceremony will be held Aug. 12.

For more on the graduation schedule, including when and where the ceremonies will be held, click here.