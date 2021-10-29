COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools have updated its quarantine guidelines in accordance with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health.

On Monday, State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.”

“Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they wear a mask for 14 days, with the option to stop wearing the mask after seven days if the student shows no symptoms and tests negative between the fifth and seventh days.

“Test to play” refers to participation in extracurricular activities. To continue to participate, a student must show no symptoms and wear a mask when possible, such as on buses. In addition, the student must test immediately to prove they do not have COVID-19, and then again between the fifth and seventh days.

Columbus City Schools announced Thursday that, after consulting with Columbus Public Health, the district will adopt the new quarantine guidelines effective immediately for those students and staff who are identified as a close contact in the classroom or school-related environment.

Universal masking indoors regardless of vaccination or quarantine status, will still be required.