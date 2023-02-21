COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Some Columbus City School students will see new safety and security measures in their buildings this week. The CCS district is going to start using new weapons detection technology at all high schools in the district.

Columbus City Schools sent a letter home to parents last week notifying them about the changes. Previously metal detectors had been used in some high schools on random days. But with this new security system, students will now be screened every single day.

That’s a product of what the district says is a much more sophisticated and a much more efficient security system. Last week, CCS staff and the company who created this new system showed NBC4 how it works and students will simply walk through the screeners and the light turns red if something is detected.

The district is spending a little more than $3 million on the technology. Previous reporting from NBC4 shows guns have been found in Columbus schools at least a dozen times this year already. One was found just last week in a student’s bag at Eastmoor Academy.

CCS’s Director of Safety and Security Chris Baker says he hopes this will stop students from bringing weapons in the first place.

“What it changes is that it lets kids know that you’re going to be screened every morning when you come to school. Bring your books, bring your lunch, but don’t bring the weapons because we’re going to detect those things and those will be confiscated from you.”

According to the district that, that new security system will begin to roll out this week, but they say will be fully operational until next Monday.