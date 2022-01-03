COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools bus was hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

According to Columbus police, the incident was reported at approximately 8:13 a.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told the bus had been struck by gunfire while it was traveling on I-670 West near Joyce Avenue at approximately 5:36 a.m.

There were no students on the bus at the time. The driver, a 48-year-old woman, was unharmed.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4740.