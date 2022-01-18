COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will be holding a press conference at Columbus Public Health to discuss in-person learning at schools.

The press conference is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the press conference LIVE on this link.

According to the release, the press conference will address the “importance” of in-person learning.

Among those joining Mayor Ginther at the press conference will be City Council President Shannon Hardin, Columbus Public Health Dr. Mysheika Roberts, and Columbus Public School Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

The Columbus Education Association released a letter last Wednesday they sent to the Columbus City Schools administration to enact a two-week remote learning period to “get us through the worst of the current COVID-19 Omicron surge.” 2,800 staff members signed the letter.