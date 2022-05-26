COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders will announce summer safety plans Thursday at 10 a.m.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Policy Chief Elaine Bryant and other city leaders to detail safety regulations at Westgate Community Center.

Recently, a plan called City Parks Special Operations was announced which would have Columbus police officers volunteering to work overtime specifically at the city’s parks. The plan would also provide $500,000 for more cameras and lights at the parks.

The plan came after a series of shootings at city parks in a span of one month that left three people dead and a child injured.