Columbus City Council votes to change body camera, no-knock warrant laws

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved changes to the city’s laws on police body cameras and no-knock warrants.

Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus said both are needed in order for the city to continue working with other state and federal law enforcement agencies.

One of the approved ordinances will require officers to wear and activate body cameras when warrants are being carried out with partner agencies.

According to the second ordinance, the city’s limits on no-knock warrants passed last year do no apply to officers working with federal or state task forces.