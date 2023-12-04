COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is working to close the digital divide.

A program passed in Monday’s meeting aims to give people the skills and tools to succeed in a digital world. This would grant more than $15 million to an education center working to give people access to the internet and the tools and skills to use it.

“This investment is about righting a wrong,” said Councilmember Nicholas Bankston. “I truly believe the Internet is our fourth utility.”

The city says about 80,000 families in Franklin County don’t have home internet, and another 66,000 don’t have large-screen devices to use it.

There are multiple parts to this project: connectivity, digital life skills, device access and outreach.

The plan is to focus on areas the city is calling opportunity neighborhoods in the Franklin County blueprint.

“You can imagine what it’s like going to a local coffee shop and doing a term paper using public Wi-Fi or cell phone — really hard, right? It’s hard to really participate in the digital economy when you don’t have the tools, and that’s exactly what we’re investing in,” Columbus Director of Technology Sam Orth said.

The plan is for the ConnectUs program to kick off in 2024. There will be outreach and a website for people to learn more.