COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Hardin said he tested positive Sunday and is not exhibiting any symptoms.

On Sunday, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m boosted and don’t have symptoms. Columbus residents should know Covid is everywhere right now and the best defense is getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. Thankful for @ColumbusHealth vaccine efforts – get yours today. — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) December 28, 2021

Hardin went on to say he has received his booster shot, encouraging Columbus residents to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The city does still have a mask mandate in place for indoor spaces.