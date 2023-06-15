COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin called for unity — and criticized what he described as anti-LGBTQ+ bills backed by state lawmakers — as the city prepares for its annual Pride festival this weekend.

Hardin, the first openly gay council president in city history, sat down with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall on Wednesday to discuss the city’s 42nd Pride, the onslaught of Statehouse legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Ohioans, and how the city is supporting the marginalized community.

“This Pride feels different because it feels like some of those same fights that folks that came way before me, fought for us — they’re right back on the table,” Hardin said.

Pride kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday at Goodale Park and runs until 10 p.m. with food, more than 200 vendors, nonprofit organizations, community resources, and live entertainment across two stages with a DJ and dance pad.

The celebration continues at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride march at Broad and High streets, moving north on High Street to Buttles Avenue and landing at Goodale Park.