Columbus City Council passes indoor mask ordinance to fight COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved an indoor mask mandate for the city Monday evening.

During the council’s first meeting back after summer recess, the ordinance was approved unanimously.

Last week, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued an indoor mask mandate through executive order.

During Monday’s meeting, several doctors spoke out in favor of the ordinance. Three members of the public spoke out publicly against the ordinance, and there were others who voiced their displeasure in the ordinance by speaking over councilmembers.

“All individuals within the City of Columbus shall wear a face covering over the individual’s nose and mouth in indoor areas accessible to the public and within the confines of public or private transportation regulated by the City of Columbus,” the approved ordinance states.

The ordinance requires face coverings inside businesses, city buildings, and public transportation. Exemptions include people with medical, mental health, or developmental disabilities; children under 3; when eating or drinking; when giving a speech or performance.

The ordinance does not extend to schools within city limits, meaning if a school does not have a mask mandate, the city’s mandate does not override the school’s requirement.

Columbus Public Health will enforce the ordinance. The ordinance calls for a warning for business that violates the ordinance the first time; a second violation calls for a $500 fine; a third violation and each violation after calls for a $1,000 fine. For individuals who violate the order, a first violation also calls for a warning, which a second violation could result in a $100 fine, with a third and each violation after that resulting in a $250 fine.

Columbus Public Health will check in with the council every 30 days and report on the status of COVID-19 in the city.

The ordinance is scheduled to go into effect 8 a.m. Tuesday if signed by Ginther before then. If it is not signed by that time, it will go into effect immediately upon signature. It will stay in effect until Ginther rescinds his emergency proclamation.