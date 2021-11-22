COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is taking steps to try and fill empty childcare positions.

Council approved nearly $4 million for the non-profit Action For Children.

The money is coming from the Federal American Rescue Plan funds.

According to Action For Children, more than one-third of childcare providers do not have enough teachers.

City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown said the industry is in crisis, saying the ordinance will fund a marketing campaign to attract educators, signing bonuses, and scholarships for families.

“We hope that because of tonight, providers are able to keep their doors open, get educators into the classroom, and better meet the need, but we still have a lot of work to do because we are short childcare slots in our county,” Brown said.

Council passed the ordinance unanimously.

Brown said the industry was in a bad spot before the pandemic and it has only gotten worse.