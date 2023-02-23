COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus properties notorious for police visits related to reports of narcotics, overdoses and gunfire will be shut down, the city attorney’s office said on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Police boarded up two houses — one in the Hungarian Village neighborhood and one in North Linden — that together have received 38 calls for service and complaints from neighbors related to the use and sale of narcotics, weapons and other illegal activity since the beginning of 2022, according to City Attorney Zach Klein.

“By holding property owners accountable and prosecuting the criminals that terrorize our neighborhoods, we’re making our communities safer for residents and families,” Klein said in a statement.

200 Woodrow Ave.

200 Woodrow Ave. in Columbus’ Hungarian Village neighborhood (NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael)

Since the start of 2022, the property located at 200 Woodrow Ave. in Hungarian Village was the subject of 17 calls for service, the city attorney’s office said. Witnesses complained to police about narcotics sales, including fentanyl and heroin, and those inside the house harassing kids coming home from school.

Columbus police officers made controlled purchases of narcotics from the house in November and shortly afterward recovered 87 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of heroin, five grams of fentanyl and three semi-automatic handguns. Police made another controlled purchase of crack cocaine in January, according to the sheriff’s office.

1191 Loretta Ave.

1191 Loretta Ave. in Columbus’ North Linden neighborhood (NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael)

From February 2022 to January 2023, the city attorney’s office said police received 20 calls for service related to reports of narcotics, overdoses and gunfire at 1191 Loretta Ave. in Columbus’ North Linden neighborhood.

In addition to two drug overdoses, Columbus responded to a report of 30 rounds of gunfire at the property in September and a month later issued a search warrant at the premises, according to the city attorney’s office.