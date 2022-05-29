COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The central Ohio community continues to remember the lives taken too soon in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

A memorial along the 400 block of East Broad Street in Columbus has been set up outside First Congregational Church, where many people walk during the week.

Church leaders are hoping those who are in the area see the memorial, and stop to think about the victims and what can be done.

The memorial is made up of 21 school chairs, 19 for children and two for the teachers killed last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

Mark Williams, the director of Christian education for the church, said he saw other churches, schools, and organizations setting up similar memorials, so he wanted to as well.

Williams said it’s important the central Ohio community keeps honoring the lives lost that didn’t need to be lost and hopes to see change.

“If you look at each one of those chairs, you can easily put a sign on each chair and say your child’s name,” he said. “If we take this personally and not about something that happened in Texas that is so removed from us in some respects, we need to own it. This is our country. We need to own what is happening in our country.”

The memorial, which was set up Sunday, will be out for at least a week, Williams said.