Galena church provides students with school supplies, sense of community

GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) – As many students are preparing for the school year, a local church is stepping up and making sure they have everything they need for class through the church’s first community day of service event.

About 100 kids took home everything from notebooks, pens, shoes, and clothes, but people also had a chance to paint their schools and highlight their community.

“School is about to start and giving all this stuff really, helps,” said student Cameron Perry.

Cameron and his brother Braylon Watts were just two of hundreds of students who can now say they are ready to return to school.

“They gave me some crayons, markers,” said Braylon.

Dave Wheeler with Harlem Road Church said it’s the first year they held an event like this for the community.

“Our event is called Better Together,” Wheeler said. “We bring people from the community and the church to serve throughout the community.”

Wheeler said the past year and a half has highlighted the importance of giving back to those in need.

“Many families have been isolated since the pandemic, not only serving a need but also, I think, allowing them to come back together,” he said.

It’s why the church also made sure close to 200 volunteers did some repairing and painting at some of the schools the students will be attending.

“We don’t want to be a church that’s just in the community, but one that’s serving the community,” said church pastor Rocky Riddle.

Sunday, that mission was accomplished and many kids left with smiles on their faces.

“I’m really happy to get these things,” said second-grader Daylin Corona. “I’m also getting a book bag.”

Church members and volunteers hope this becomes an annual event.