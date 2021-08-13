Columbus Catholic schools will not mandate masks for staff, students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Diocese of Columbus has announced its COVID-19 mask policy for its Catholic schools Friday.

Masks are strongly recommended indoors for all nonvaccinated people, especially children younger than 12, Superintendent Adam Default wrote in a letter.

“The Diocese has not set forth a mask mandate because of varying local conditions, but schools in areas of high Covid rates are encouraged to do so. Local mandates should be temporary and reviewed regularly as conditions change,” the letter read. It goes on to say that masks are required on all buses per federal government mandates.

In addition, the Diocese encourages vaccinations but does not mandate them.

Other COVID-19 guidelines include: