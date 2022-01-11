COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are urging drivers to not leave their cars running and unattended.

According to Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua, 481 cars were reported stolen in the city in November. In December, 620 cars were reported stolen. So far in January, more than 200 were reported stolen.

Fuqua said a significant number of those thefts involved cars left running and warming up in the cold weather.

“We are seeing an uptick, this time of year, in car thefts,” he said.

In Columbus, drivers may be ticketed if they are found to have left their car running unattended.

Jenni Hoover, the service manager at Alternative Auto Care, said drivers do not need to leave their cars running for an extended period of time prior to driving when it is cold outside.

“You just want to leave it running for the first minute or two to let all the lubricants get where they need to be in the engine and in the transmission before you put it in reverse or drive to take off,” Hoover said.

Anyone with information on any car thefts is urged to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.