COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus’ capital improvements budget awaits the city council’s approval. This year’s proposed 2021 capital budget is more than $1.2 billion dollars.

According to the mayor’s office, there is about $766 million in new funding and almost $495 million in carry-over funds.

Mayor Andrew Ginther made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

City leaders discussed affordable housing as an issue and included $35 million to help. More than $100 million is slated to go towards street improvements, and $63 million is set to go towards improving parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers.

“These projects that you’ve heard detailed are some of the most direct ways we invest in our neighborhoods to support the people who live there,” said the financial committee chair Elizabeth Brown. “They’re physical investments that really improve quality of life every day.”

The mayor recently announced plans for a new real-time crime center in Linden and a police substation in the Hilltop area. Those would be funded by the capital budget.

The City council is planning public hearings before a final vote. The dates for those hearings have not been announced.