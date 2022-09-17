COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurant industry leaders said this summer was not the best in terms of sales, but believe that’s all about to turn around with football season in full swing.

Businesses around town said each weekend, the crowds of Buckeye fans continue to grow.

Businesses all around Columbus were packed with scarlet and gray today for the Ohio State football game, and so far this season, some businesses said they are seeing record-breaking sales numbers.

The more Buckeye wins, the more money is spent at Columbus businesses.

“I think as long as the season keeps going well, we are going to keep doing better and better,” said Mitchell Allen, co-owner of Zeno’s, a bar and restaurant on West 3rd Avenue.

The crowd for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game was one of the biggest Zeno’s ever had, and that excitement is just carrying into the next game day.

“It’s our best time of the year,” Allen said. “You get young, old, a little mix of everything in here. But everybody is cheering for the same thing and everybody’s just having a good time.”

Like always, the University District was crawling with Buckeye fans Saturday. For Barrio Tacos on High Street, this year is the restaurant’s first Ohio State football experience.

“This is the way to open — right in the middle of football season,” said Barrio Tacos Columbus partner Jason Beudert. “All day has been electric. We opened up at 11:30 and it hasn’t stopped. So it’s been really, really great. Buckeye Nation is out.”

The restaurant opened its doors Tuesday. Managers said if this is what the crows look like in week one, they can’t even imagine how they will be towards the end of the season.

“We’re gearing up,” Beudert said. “Every weekend is going to get bigger and bigger and it will cap off with Michigan and we’ll be ready for it.”

Business owners said they are excited for the next two home games in the coming weeks and believe sales are just going to continue to grow.