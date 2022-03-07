COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ mask mandate had been in place since September, but after Monday night, masks won’t be required in as many places.

Columbus City Council unanimously approved and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther immediately signed an ordinance repealing the city’s indoor mask mandate Monday.

Andrew Manion has worked at Saucy Brew Works since August, meaning for most of his time there, the indoor mask mandate has been in place, but not anymore.

“Just all the steps we’ve taken, feels like it will pay off,” said Manion, the bar manager.

After following the guidance throughout the pandemic, many are excited about no longer being required to mask up, Manion said, adding it will also help workflow at the coffeehouse and brewpub.

“Honestly, when it’s really busy, being able to understand people is huge,” he said. “It’s key.”

According to Manion, some of his coworkers still plan on masking up because they have high-risk family members.

Columbus council members encouraged others to do the same.

“We’re not out of it, but we’re a lot better off and a lot better than we were when we put this mask mandate into place,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

Businesses can still choose to require masks if they want. Mount Carmel Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Herbert said he feels OK with the mandate being lifted, but hopes people will still wear masks uncertain situations.

“I think I’m more comfortable with relaxing the mask mandate, but we have to use common sense and still wear masks in crowded indoor environments,” he said.