COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been ordered to pay more than $25,000 after operating a home repair business while receiving disability benefits.

Josh Bailey pled guilty on Nov. 10 to one count of workers’ compensation fraud and now must pay $25,460.87 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. After paying $10,000 toward his restitution, a judge found Bailey guilty and ordered him to pay the remaining $15,460.87 and sentenced him to six months of probation.

An investigation was opened into Bailey after the BWC found an address and a phone number linking him to a business, J and J Roofing. Authorities found three active business registrations listed under Bailey.

Through surveillance and interviews, the investigation confirmed Bailey ran and engaged in physical work for his business while receiving Temporary Total Disability benefits from BWC.