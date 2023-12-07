COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local business owner is helping ensure some of the Columbus Crew’s most dedicated fans are able to attend Saturday’s MLS Cup.

Preparations for the championship game happened outside Lower.com Field on Thursday. Some landscaping work was done and new signage was put up. Excitement among fans has grown as well.

“Getting ready every day, just getting more excited. I got to tell my five year old I’m bringing him to the game so he’s talking about it every day,” Crew fan Donny Murray said.

Murry has a Crew flag outside his house. He’s been a fan since the ‘90s and was a board member with Save The Crew, the movement which kept the team from being moved out of town. But just like many others, he had a hard time getting his hands on tickets.

“It was a crazy week. I probably spent about eight hours dealing with tickets throughout the week,” he said.

But then he got a call from Blake Compton.

“I was calling everyone, some people were in tears. They’d spent all day trying to get tickets, they couldn’t get tickets and I was like hey I’ve got tickets for you, you’re good,” Compton said.

Compton has also been a huge Crew fan for decades. He supported Save The Crew along with his construction company. He wanted to celebrate those behind the effort. He said after talking to Dr. Pete Edwards, one of the team’s owners, and a ticket representative, he was able to get dozens of tickets to the MLS Cup.

Compton Construction is hosting a Save The Crew reunion in the upper terrace. All Compton asked from Save The Crew Members was pay what you can.

“It was important to me to say to these people that five years ago what they did was historic, unheard of, and it needed to be honored,” Compton said.