From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Local restaurants will offer discounted burgers this week in celebration of Columbus Burger Week, presented by the Ohio Beef Council.

Beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted fan-favorite staples to off-menu specialties. Participating restaurants include Agave and Rye, Columbus Brewing Company, Hoof Hearted, Hang Over Easy, and more.

“We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week,” said Tony Frank, Columbus Burger Week Organizer. “Burger Week will once again lift the community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.”

New to this year’s celebration, the Columbus Burger Week app is now available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store. Using the app, check in at four or more locations to be entered to win $250 in gift cards and an “ultimate grill out,” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council. Guests will also find the list of participating restaurants, a complete map, specials, and hours within the app.

