COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Brewing’s taproom on the West Side is temporarily closing while the company reimagines its menu and service model.

The company’s original bar space attached to its brewery at 2555 Harrison Road closed Sunday and plans to reopen in the spring, Columbus Brewing announced on social media. The post said the taproom is temporarily closing as the company strives “to create the ideal beer tasting experience.”

“This temporary closure helps us to bring you amazing new food choices, new beers and an expansion of our beverage menu,” the company said. “Stay tuned as we design our new plans and for reopening dates.”

The company’s original bar space is attached to its brewery at 2555 Harrison Road. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Brewing Company)

Columbus Brewing’s taproom opened in 2019 before the location added a dining menu in 2021. The company’s beer hall at 200 Kelton Avenue next to the Historic Trolley District’s East Market opened earlier this year and remains operational. The hall is home to multiple bar and dining spaces, 24 beers on tap and house-made menu items.

The beer hall is open 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Learn more here.