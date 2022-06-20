COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is getting ready for more above-average temperatures, with residents, non-profit organizations, and the city pitching in.

Some city community centers will once again be doubling as cooling centers, and certain pools and splash pads around the city will have extended hours.

For the second week in a row, central Ohioans are going to have to put up with high humidity and temperatures in the 90s.

“It has been so miserable,” said resident Tivus Farley.

LifeCare Alliance has been collecting donated fans, and on Monday, gave out about 450 to residents who need them, like Farley and Lynel Price.

“Means a lot right now, bearing what’s coming,” Price said. “Means a hell of a lot.”

“It’s just been so hot in central Ohio,” said Chuck Gehring, President and CEO of LifeCare. “Last week, it was just abhorrent, and it’s going to be abhorrent with heat again this week.”

Gehring said a fan can bring down the temperature in a room by 10 degrees.

LifeCare delivered all the fans it had on hand Monday. Anyone interested in donating fans can take them to any Franklin County fire station for LifeCare to collect.

The City of Columbus is also taking steps to help residents stay cool, opening community centers as cooling centers and keeping pools open for additional hours.

Price said when he saw dangerous heat in the forecast again, he shook his head.

“I’m doing it right now, what I did, here we go,” he said. “But it’s going to be OK, you know what I mean? I’m going to move slow. But be mindful folks, the sun ain’t playing.”

Additionally, AEP, the company responsible for proving power to a large portion of central Ohio and which experienced blackouts during last week’s high temperatures, is taking preparations to make sure it is “doing everything” to keep the power on.

“Our system is reliably delivering power to our customers,” an AEP statement reads. “We cannot guarantee that there won’t be outages, but our crews are ready to address any issues that might come up.”