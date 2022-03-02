COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus has shut down an alleged drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood, the third such property in the area in a month’s time.

The home, located at 634 South Ogden Avenue, was boarded up Wednesday. The building is located near an elementary school, multiple community churches, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Hilltop branch.

Court documents list KJC Global LLC as the owner of the property.

According to court documents, Columbus police received a complaint about drug activity at the property in February 2021, at which point, officers began surveillance on the home.

Court documents list the following incidents at the property since then:

In April 2021, officers told property management about the complaints.

During a traffic stop outside the home in May 2021, officers identified known drug dealers inside the car.

In September 2021, officers responded to a call on the property for a man being held against his will. That same month, officers were allegedly able to buy crack cocaine multiple times; at that time, Columbus police executed a search warrant where officers allegedly found fentanyl and a notebook ledger.

Also in September 2021, officers responded to separate calls for an assault and an overdose.

In November 2021, police notified the property’s management of drug activity at the home and told management they needed to do something about it. However, court documents state police continued to receive complaints about the property.

In January 2022, officers were allegedly able to buy crack cocaine at the site.

In February 2022, during a traffic stop, the driver allegedly admitted to police he had purchased fentanyl at the home two hours before the traffic stop.

“Today’s action to take out another dangerous drug house and haven for criminal activity provides relief to those who live, work, and worship in the Hilltop neighborhood. No community should have to worry about this level of criminal activity right on their doorstep,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said.

The two other suspected drug houses shut down in Hilltop over the last month are 292 Columbian Avenue and 569 South Wheatland Avenue.

KJC Global and any other people are barred from the property until April 30 at the earliest, at which time, the process to reoccupy the house can start. The home must pass a city inspection before people will be allowed to live there again.