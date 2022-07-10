COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus.

At a picnic Sunday, Newman Center parishioners expressed their anger over the plan for new leadership after nearly seven decades.

For 66 years, the Paulists, an independent order of priests based in New York, have operated the campus ministry, but Bishop Earl Fernandes is installing a new director at the Newman Center, and refocusing the mission, he said, toward evangelization and promoting vocations, especially attracting young people to the priesthood.

“When people say, ‘God is going to judge you for this, and he will condemn you,’ I realize God is going to judge me,” Fernandes said. “And it weighs on me that some people might leave the church and might go to… If some people leave the church, that does weigh on me, but I am charged to be Christ the good shepherd who goes after the lost sheep.”

The bishop said he offered the Paulists the opportunity to stay on, but as chaplains who would answer to the diocese.

“The Paulists were invited to be partners with us in this mission,” Fernandes said. “They said, ‘It’s not part of our charism to report to a diocesan executive director; therefore, we can’t sign this. Bishop, would you write us a letter terminating the relationship?’ and wanting to be respectful of their charism and grateful for the work that they’ve done, not wanting to create more strife and problems, I wrote them the letter.”

The Paulists fathers said they were ordered to leave by July 31.

“This is the bishop committing an act of vandalism,” said Dr. David Woods, an engineering professor at Ohio State University and a member of the Newman Center. “This community started off 60-plus years ago and built through selfless priests. They inspired many people to come here who could have gone to other parishes and joined together in acts of service and the students bringing the students in for acts of service to the community and those things don’t happen overnight. They are built step by step, inspiring one person and then another person and another person. It took 60 years to create this and the bishop decided he knows better and didn’t need to talk to us.”

Angry parishioners claim they were left out of the process, many saying Sunday they believe the changes are being made at Newman because it welcomes members of the LGBTQ community. Fernandes said this is not true.

A statement made earlier by the diocese reads:

“This decision was absolutely not motivated by anti-LGBTQ sentiments, nor was it motivated by political reasons. Rather, it reflects Bishop Fernandes’ pastoral priorities of evangelization and promotion of priestly vocations, especially in the Diocese of Columbus…”