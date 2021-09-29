Columbus Bishop Brennan appointed Bishop of Brooklyn, New York

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bishop of Columbus Robert J. Brennan has been named as the 8th Bishop of Brooklyn, New York.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus made the announcement that Pope Francis had appointed Brennan the new Brooklyn Bishop, Wednesday.

Brennan will be introduced to the Diocese of Brooklyn at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph, Brooklyn.

“I have been very happy here in Ohio and am heartbroken that I will be leaving,” Brennan released in a statement. “I came to know amazing people here, and there is tremendous sadness leaving you behind. As I prepare to return to New York, I am ready and eager to embrace the people of Brooklyn and Queens as their pastor.”

Brennan was appointed 12th Bishop of Columbus January 31, 2019, and installed on March 29, 2019. He will lead the Diocese of Columbus until November 30.