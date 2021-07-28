Columbus basketball star A.J. Davis battling back after losing his legs in accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A young basketball star from Columbus is speaking out after a tragic incident.

A.J. Davis scored 29 points for the Columbus Condors during a Sunday night game in early May.

Three days later, the 33-year-old stopped along an exit ramp to give food to a homeless man.

A car then struck Davis, causing severe injuries and requiring doctors to amputate his legs.

“I want to carry that pain and anger, but then if I carry that, that will be stopping my blessings and what He has planned for me, so I’m not going to hold that burden and stop what He has next for me,” Davis said. “So I just continue to live my life and going on. Yeah, I don’t have my legs, but I’ll get artificial legs and get back rolling. It’s the process I have to go through, but I’ll get through it.

NBC 4’s Kerry Charles sat down with Davis at Linden-McKinley High School, where both were students a few years apart and where Davis was a standout basketball player.

Next Wednesday, on NBC 4 at 11, hear what Davis has learned about himself following the accident, his feelings toward the woman who was driving the car, and his message for you.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Davis’ medical and living expenses.