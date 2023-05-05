COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a rush to get your fix of morning caffeine? A coffee shop and restaurant opening next month will have you covered.

Winn Winn Café is an entirely to-go shop serving morning brews and food from breakfast to dinner. Founded by Columbus natives Audrey Plant and Natalie DiSabato Rothschild, Winn Winn seeks to serve food that is “approachable yet polished” and inspired by the founders’ childhood comfort foods. Imitating the to-go bakeries and delis dotting corners across New York City, Plant said she and Rothschild wanted to bring high-quality bites to the Grandview Heights area.

Audrey Plant and Natalie DiSabato Rothschild, owners and co-founders of Winn Winn Café (Courtesy Photo/Audrey Plant)

“We want the food we serve to-go to be Sunday-dinner quality,” Plant said. “There’s a little bit of a gap in Columbus.”

The duo have perfected many of Winn Winn’s offerings in their kitchens at home, selling their baked goods — they’re best-known for their chewy chocolate chip cookies — and testing recipes for about two years before taking what Plant said was the next step of establishing the brick-and-mortar store. Hungry customers across the country impatient for the store opening can order Winn Winn’s chewy chocolate chip cookies, Plant’s homemade salt blend or branded tote bag for delivery.

Although the official opening is still about a month away, Plant said May is Winn Winn’s “soft opening.” They’ve opened their catering menu for business lunches, featuring meat and veggie sandwiches and an array of salads, including a classic spring salad or potato and peas. Customers can also preorder from Winn Winn’s Mother’s Day offerings, including pastries like sour cream coffee cake, blueberry orange buttermilk muffins or gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. Mother’s Day preorder pickup is 9 a.m. to noon on May 13.

(Courtesy Photo/Audrey Plant)

(Courtesy Photo/Audrey Plant)

Audway homemade salt blend. (Courtesy Photo/Audrey Plant)

In June, the café will open with a limited menu, Plant said, as the two slowly roll out a fuller menu and longer hours over the summer.

“We’re really bootstrapping this, trying to be as strategic as possible,” Plant said.

Winn Winn Café will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at 1212 W. Third Ave.