Columbus awards $12.2 million in rental assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus announced Tuesday that it is awarding $12.2 million in rental assistance to 26 community organizations to help with rental assistance.

The funding will be awarded through the city’s Stable Housing Initiative with the goal of aiding hard-to-reach residents who have not accessed emergency rental assistance.

The new funding is in addition to the $26 million in federal funding the city has allocated for rental assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

More than 14,400 central Ohio renters have received more than $33 million in COVID-19 rental assistance from the city, county, and state, the city said in a press release.

The organizations the city has awarded the funding to are:

ORGANIZATION POPULATIONS SERVED AWARD LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence Victims of domestic violence, including those in the refugee and immigrant communities $1,000,000 Broad Street Presbyterian Church Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $873,570 Physicians CareConnection Families residing in the 43228 ZIP code $850,000 Jewish Family Services Seniors and immigrants and refugees $650,000 Star House Youth ages 18 to 24 years old experiencing homelessness $650,000 Catholic Social Services Inc. Immigrant Hispanic population, seniors and youth ages 18- to 24 years old $500,000 Columbus Urban League Black, female-led households $500,000 Equitas Health LGBTQ+ community $500,000 Lifecare Alliance Seniors and individuals with disabilities $500,000 Somali Community Association Of Ohio Immigrants and refugees, youth, individuals with disabilities and seniors $500,000 Somali Community Link Inc. Immigrant and refugee households $500,000 The Homeless Families Foundation Pregnant women who are homeless or imminently at risk of becoming homeless $500,000 YMCA of Central Ohio Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $500,000 Columbus Literacy Council Immigrants and refugees $425,000 Central Community House Seniors and youth ages 18 to 24 years old $400,000 Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $400,000 Gladden Community House Very low-income households from Franklinton and near west side $400,000 North Community Counseling Centers Inc. Seniors, youth, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees $400,000 St. Stephen’s Community House Very low-income households from Linden and northeast Columbus $360,000 Homes On The Hill Community Development Corporation Seniors and immigrants and refugees $350,000 Community Development For All People People who are unemployed or have been underemployed for an extended period of time $335,000 Kaleidoscope Youth Center Youth ages 18 to 24 years old who identify as LGBTQIA+ and/or an LGBTQIA+ person of color $335,000 Neighborhood Services Inc. Seniors, individuals with disabilities and immigrants and refugees $280,000 Our Helpers Immigrants and refugees $211,312 Us Together Inc. Immigrant and refugee households; victims of gender-based violence who are refugees and immigrants $171,430 Muslim Family Services Of Ohio Immigrant refugees $120,000 TOTAL FUNDING $12,211,312

“Our community has moved swiftly to distribute an unprecedented amount of rental assistance during the pandemic, keeping thousands of our neighbors in their homes,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in the press release. “Yet some residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including new Americans, seniors, individuals with disabilities, youth in transition, and other vulnerable populations have yet to hear that this funding exists, or how to access it. Through this initiative, and partnerships with community organizations, Columbus City Council, and the courts, we will ensure that all Columbus residents have access to the resources they need to remain in safe, stable housing during the pandemic and beyond.”

Ginther, along with Columbus Councilmember Shayla Favor, announced the award Tuesday.