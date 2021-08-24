Columbus awards $12.2 million in rental assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus announced Tuesday that it is awarding $12.2 million in rental assistance to 26 community organizations to help with rental assistance.

The funding will be awarded through the city’s Stable Housing Initiative with the goal of aiding hard-to-reach residents who have not accessed emergency rental assistance.

The new funding is in addition to the $26 million in federal funding the city has allocated for rental assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

More than 14,400 central Ohio renters have received more than $33 million in COVID-19 rental assistance from the city, county, and state, the city said in a press release.

The organizations the city has awarded the funding to are:

ORGANIZATIONPOPULATIONS SERVEDAWARD
LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic ViolenceVictims of domestic violence, including those in the refugee and immigrant communities$1,000,000
Broad Street Presbyterian ChurchSeniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees$873,570
Physicians CareConnectionFamilies residing in the 43228 ZIP code$850,000
Jewish Family ServicesSeniors and immigrants and refugees$650,000
Star HouseYouth ages 18 to 24 years old experiencing homelessness$650,000
Catholic Social Services Inc.Immigrant Hispanic population, seniors and youth ages 18- to 24 years old$500,000
Columbus Urban LeagueBlack, female-led households$500,000
Equitas HealthLGBTQ+ community$500,000
Lifecare AllianceSeniors and individuals with disabilities$500,000
Somali Community Association Of OhioImmigrants and refugees, youth, individuals with disabilities and seniors$500,000
Somali Community Link Inc.Immigrant and refugee households$500,000
The Homeless Families FoundationPregnant women who are homeless or imminently at risk of becoming homeless$500,000
YMCA of Central OhioSeniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees$500,000
Columbus Literacy CouncilImmigrants and refugees$425,000
Central Community HouseSeniors and youth ages 18 to 24 years old$400,000
Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources CenterSeniors, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees$400,000
Gladden Community HouseVery low-income households from Franklinton and near west side$400,000
North Community Counseling Centers Inc.Seniors, youth, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants and refugees$400,000
St. Stephen’s Community HouseVery low-income households from Linden and northeast Columbus$360,000
Homes On The Hill Community Development CorporationSeniors and immigrants and refugees$350,000
Community Development For All PeoplePeople who are unemployed or have been underemployed for an extended period of time$335,000
Kaleidoscope Youth CenterYouth ages 18 to 24 years old who identify as LGBTQIA+ and/or an LGBTQIA+ person of color$335,000
Neighborhood Services Inc.Seniors, individuals with disabilities and immigrants and refugees$280,000
Our HelpersImmigrants and refugees$211,312
Us Together Inc.Immigrant and refugee households; victims of gender-based violence who are refugees and immigrants$171,430
Muslim Family Services Of OhioImmigrant refugees$120,000
TOTAL FUNDING $12,211,312

“Our community has moved swiftly to distribute an unprecedented amount of rental assistance during the pandemic, keeping thousands of our neighbors in their homes,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in the press release. “Yet some residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including new Americans, seniors, individuals with disabilities, youth in transition, and other vulnerable populations have yet to hear that this funding exists, or how to access it. Through this initiative, and partnerships with community organizations, Columbus City Council, and the courts, we will ensure that all Columbus residents have access to the resources they need to remain in safe, stable housing during the pandemic and beyond.”

Ginther, along with Columbus Councilmember Shayla Favor, announced the award Tuesday.

