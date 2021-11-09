COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The City of Columbus lost a leader, a patron of the arts, and a generous philanthropist Tuesday with the death of Loann Crane.

Crane was a long-time supporter of the Columbus Arts Community, honored just last month by Equitas Health at Art for Life.

She served on the boards of the Museum of Art and was the first woman to chair the Board of Directors at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

She served on the boards of the Women’s Fund, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, and the Ohio State University College of the Humanities.

The community gallery at the Greater Columbus Arts Council is named in her honor.

In August, Crane donated $2 million to the Upper Arlington Community Center Capital Campaign.

Her late husband, Robert, was co-founder of Crane Plastics.

Crane is survived by four children. She was 96.