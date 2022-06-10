COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be welcomed to one of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation, the Columbus Arts Festival.

For 60 years, the Greater Columbus Arts Council has put on the festival, showcasing over 200 visual artists, three stages of performances and dozens of food vendors.

“The festival is all things art,” said Jami Goldstein, Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Events for the Greater Columbus Arts Council. “We have more than 200 visual exhibiting artists, all with work for sale, all different price points, all different mediums, from photography to paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wearables, leather goods – really, anything that you want.”

The festival is filled with live entertainment, taking over three Columbus stages – Bicentennial Park Stage, Big Local Music Stage and the Cultural Arts Stage. Columbus musicians, dance, theater and spoken word can be found at the three stages all weekend. View the performance schedule here.

In addition to art and entertainment, the festival is home to a slew of vendors, including Graeters, Tortilla Street Food, Chicken Mac Truck, Island Noodles and more. View the whole list of vendors here.

In Genoa Park, guests will find “Film at the Fest” featuring a rotating showing of Columbus-made documentaries, animated work for Columbus College of Art and Design students, episodes of WOSU award-winning arts and cultures series “Broad & High” and more.

Friday at 8 p.m. the festival will be showing a screening of “Labyrinth,” and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. guests can catch the showing of “101 Dalmations.” View the whole Film at the Fest schedule here.

To kick off the festival, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Greater Columbus Arts Council President Tom Katzenmeyer will unveil new public art murals 11 a.m. Friday, installed west of COSI at 375 W. State St. on the developing Scioto Peninsula. The three artists, Adam Hernandez, Nick Stull and Lucie Shearer, each took inspiration from different parts of the city.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Columbus Arts Festival demonstrates the collaborative nature in the arts community in Columbus, Goldstein says.

“Our support for artists is very stong,” said Goldstein. “This is our opportunity to showcase all kinds of art in Columbus for free, as well as bring artists from 34 different states and two other countries to exhibit their work here. People get a taste of Columbus, and we get to share all of the amazing cultural wealth that we have here.”

The festival is open Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.