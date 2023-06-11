COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Arts Festival closed early on Sunday due to incoming rain into the downtown area.

The downtown festival with more than 200 visual artists was scheduled to continue Sunday until 5 p.m. but potential severe weather has caused organizers to close the festival early.

Storm Team 4 is forecasting rain to pick up in southwest Central Ohio in the early afternoon with isolated thunderstorms potentially developing around 3-5 pm for most of the area. Columbus is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5 scale) for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening with the highest risks for strong winds and heavy rain.

To read the full forecast, click here.

All road closures due to the arts festival are set to remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday. Learn more about which streets are reopening after the arts festival here.