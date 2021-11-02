COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One special celebration in most Mexican cultures is coming to a close Tuesday with the end of Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

In most cultures, for three days, families come to honor and remember those who have passed. It is believed that the souls of the dead return to visit the living families in homes, businesses, and cemeteries. This, however, is open to interpretation for many who choose to celebrate this day.

At the Columbus Art Museum this year, organizers were able to have an altar on display, something that couldn’t be done last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was held virtually last year, organizers knew it had to be held in person this year.

“You don’t know what people are going through, but death is a part of life,” said event organizer Renee Zamora.

Zamora said this not only provides an opportunity for families to grieve but for those to learn about the celebration itself and for new generations to learn about their ancestors.

“It’s very welcoming to communication,” Zamora said. “Now I have children of my own and as we build the ofrenda (offering place), we start talking about our family.”

Zamora says anyone is welcome to add-on to the ofrenda. People can add their loved ones’ favorite foods, pictures, quotes, or anything that reminds them of them.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, to mark the end of the celebration, the museum will have live music, sugar skulls for kids to paint, and other activities. Admission will be $5 and it will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.