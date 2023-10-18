COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From oil paintings to sculptures, Columbus residents have the chance to bid this weekend on one-of-a-kind art.

“Art for Life” benefits Equitas Health and the services it provides for people living with HIV or AIDS.

The art auction is held every other year and started back in 1989. The art up for grabs features different styles with different values – all donated by the artists themselves.

“I know so many great artists that are working out of Columbus, Ohio, that are in this event, and some in some nationally. You know, we’ve had artists who have grown up here and learn their craft here and then move on to other places, but always come back and submit for the show,” said artist Michael Bush.

Bush donated his own piece of art, “orange moon”. He is also one of the four judges who had to determine which art is worthy of Art for Life.

“You want to make sure that you’re providing a great show and a great example of the work in the community that’s here in Columbus. But you also, you know, have to keep in mind that you’re, you know, breaking some hearts sometimes. so it’s really, really hard,” Bush said.

But, it guarantees an exclusive event. More than a hundred pieces are in the silent auction, and a dozen more in the live auction. Thousands of dollars will be raised.

“Where does this go? It goes back to the wonderful folks at Equitas Health, for all the work that they do, the research, the patient outreach, etc. I’m a patient of theirs and have been since 2014. And their pharmacy I think is what makes them one of the most unique models, really in the country” said Gabriel Mastin, co-chair of Art for Life.

The first year of Art for Life, a few dozen artists donated their work and about 50 people showed up. 500 art patrons are expected this weekend.

Art for Life will take place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. More details on the event can be found here.